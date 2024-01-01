We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" Full HD LCD TV
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
BLU Type
CCFL
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Screen Size(Inch)
42
-
Screen Size (cm)
107
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Vivid,Standard,Natural,Cinema,Sport,Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
5W+5W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround Sound
infinite Surround
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
(PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
NETWORK
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Key Lock/ Child Lock
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
e-Streamer
Yes
TELETEXT
-
Pages
1000
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Flof
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
AJ/JA : EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO, IL : EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/HE/RU/VN/SP/PO
-
Quick Menu
Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2/Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
Yes (1)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1(Composit)
-
HDMI In
Yes (1)
REMOTE CONTROLLER
-
Type
C-con
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Set (w/o stand)
13.5
-
SET (w/ stand)
15.1
-
In Carton
18.2
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand)
1017 x 629 x 76.5
-
SET (w/ Stand)
1017 x 695 x 261
