Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
42" full HD 1080p 5 GHz wireless LCD TV (42.0" diagonally)

Specs

Reviews

Support

42" full HD 1080p 5 GHz wireless LCD TV (42.0" diagonally)

42LE7500

42" full HD 1080p 5 GHz wireless LCD TV (42.0" diagonally)

(0)
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    42

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920X1080

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    5000000:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    2.4

  • Full HD

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    16:9

  • PictureStatusMode

    yes

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Infinite Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • TruMotion

    yes

  • HD Ready

    Yes

  • 1080P Source Input

    Yes

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)

    yes

  • USB 2.0

    yes

  • Picture Still / Freeze

    Yes

  • HZ

    100

INTERFACE

  • AV In

    yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    yes

  • PC Audio Input

    yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    yes

  • USB 2.0

    yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • AV Out

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes

  • LAN

    yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100-240Vac 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    150W

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    1W ↓

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 