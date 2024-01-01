42" Full HD LED TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
42LS4600

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • BLU Type

    EDGE

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Screen Size(Inch)

    42

  • Screen Size (cm)

    107

VIDEO

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid,Standard,Natural,Cinema,Sport,Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    4 Modes (Off / Cinema / Sport / Game)

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speaker

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround Sound

    infinite Surround

  • Sound Mode

    5 Modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    (PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

  • Digital(DVB-T)

    Yes

NETWORK

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • Picture

    Yes (JPEG)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Divx HD

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Key Lock/ Child Lock

    Yes

  • EPG(SI)

    Yes

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • e-Streamer

    Yes

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    1000

  • TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List

    Flof

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Language

    AJ/JA : EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO, IL : EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/HE/RU/VN/SP/PO

  • Quick Menu

    Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2/Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device

CHANNEL (PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • HDMI In

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 + 1(Composit)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • LAN (Wired)

    Yes (1)

REMOTE CONTROLLER

  • Type

    S-Con

POWER (W)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Set (w/o stand)

    12.7

  • SET (w/ stand)

    15.1

  • In Carton

    18.1

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand)

    979 x 593 x 35.5

  • SET (w/ Stand)

    979 X 660 x 269

