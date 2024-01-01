Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43" LG FULL HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" LG FULL HD TV

43LJ510V

43" LG FULL HD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • True Motion / Refresh Rate

    - / 50 Hz

  • Color Master Engine

    Yes

  • - Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • HEVC Decoder

    2k@30p, 10bit

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10 W

  • Speaker System (ch)

    2.0 ch

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual surround

  • TV Installation Type

    Yes

  • - Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA

SMART TV

  • - Processor

    Single

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Game TV

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    12ea English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish
    13ea(Iran) English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Farsi
    10ea (YK) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt) Thai, Hebrew

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    T- : DVB-T/T2
    V(Y)- : DVB-T2/C/S2
    U(Z)- : DVB-T2/C/S2

  • [DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    MHEG

  • [DVB] CI + (Common Interface)

    T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • EPG(8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB

    1

  • Component / Comosite in

    1(Composite, 5)

  • CI Slot

    T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :Yes

  • RF In

    T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Line out

    1(Headphone out common)

DESIGN

  • Design

    C/Top

ECO

  • Energy saving mode

    Default OFF

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    L-con

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

  • Vesa Wall Mount Support

    Yes

  • Batteries (for Remote Control)

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 