43" LG FULL HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
IPS Panel
Yes
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate
- / 50 Hz
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
- Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
HEVC Decoder
2k@30p, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10 W
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround
-
TV Installation Type
Yes
-
- Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
SMART TV
-
- Processor
Single
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Game TV
Yes
-
OSD Language
12ea English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish
13ea(Iran) English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Farsi
10ea (YK) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt) Thai, Hebrew
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
T- : DVB-T/T2
V(Y)- : DVB-T2/C/S2
U(Z)- : DVB-T2/C/S2
-
[DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
MHEG
-
[DVB] CI + (Common Interface)
T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
EPG(8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
Component / Comosite in
1(Composite, 5)
-
CI Slot
T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :Yes
-
RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
Line out
1(Headphone out common)
DESIGN
-
Design
C/Top
ECO
-
Energy saving mode
Default OFF
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
Yes
