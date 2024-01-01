We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" LG FULL HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size
43
-
Resolution
1920*1080
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
SOUND
-
Output
10W
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
TV installation type
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA (Refer to manual)
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Number of CPUs
Single
-
Quick Access
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes
BROADCASTING RECEPTION
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
(DVB-T2/C)
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
JACK
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
1 (Rear, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-con
-
Battereis
Yes
(AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Adaptor)
