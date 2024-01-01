Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LED Smart TV 43 inch LM6370 Series Full HD HDR Smart LED TV

43LM6370PVA

LG LED Smart TV 43 inch LM6370 Series Full HD HDR Smart LED TV

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.

A New Level of Full-HD1

A New Level of Full-HD

A full HD screen delivers more accurate images in stunning resolution and vivid color.

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images.
Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.

Quad Core Processor, The Origin of Lifelike Images

Quad Core Processor, The Origin of Lifelike Images

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.
Active HDR for Incredible Detail

Active HDR
for Incredible Detail

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.

DTS Virtual:X Adding Another Dimension to Sound

DTS Virtual:X Adding
Another Dimension to Sound

You will enjoy rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers on your TV deliver sound from all angles.

Dolby Audio™ A Movie-like Sound Experience

Dolby Audio™
A Movie-like Sound Experience

Experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home
with the Dolby Audio on your TV.

Choose, Connect, and Enjoy

Choose, Connect, and Enjoy

By connecting your USB or external hard drive, you can enjoy almost any content on your TV. Enjoy your favorite movie on a bigger screen in higher resolution.

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • No stand (Kg)

    8Kg

  • With stand (Kg)

    8.1Kg

  • No stand W x H x D (mm)

    973 x 572 x 85

  • With stand W x H x D (mm)

    973 x 623 x 216

  • Width of Stand (mm)

    808

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    - / 50 Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (2K Only)

  • HLG

    Yes (2K Only)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (2K Only)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic Color

  • Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P, 10bit

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

  • Quadcore Processor

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    20W
    (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)

  • DTS Virtual: X

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    TV installation type

  • Surround Mode

    DTS Virtual: X

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Ready

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready

  • Speech to Text

    Ready

  • LG Voice Search

    Ready

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation/AI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Auto Device Detection

    Ready

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • LG TV Plus App

    Yes

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • HDMI

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    ARC (HDMI 1)

  • USB

    2 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Ready

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes (Iran, Syria, Sudan excludes youtube)

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    Yes DVB-S2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Max)

    Differ by size, region

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Differ by region

  • Estimated Annual Operating Cost

    Differ by region

  • Estimated Annual Electricity Use

    Differ by region

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    L-con

  • Battereis

    AAA x 2EA

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

