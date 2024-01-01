LG LED Smart TV 43 inch LM6370 Series Full HD HDR Smart LED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
No stand (Kg)
8Kg
-
With stand (Kg)
8.1Kg
-
No stand W x H x D (mm)
973 x 572 x 85
-
With stand W x H x D (mm)
973 x 623 x 216
-
Width of Stand (mm)
808
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
FHD
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
- / 50 Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes (2K Only)
-
HLG
Yes (2K Only)
-
HDR Effect
Yes (2K Only)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
2K@60P, 10bit
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
-
Quadcore Processor
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
20W
(10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)
-
DTS Virtual: X
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
TV installation type
-
Surround Mode
DTS Virtual: X
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Ready
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Speech to Text
Ready
-
LG Voice Search
Ready
-
AI UX
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation/AI
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
Ready
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ App
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
HDMI
2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
ARC (HDMI 1)
-
USB
2 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Ready
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes (Iran, Syria, Sudan excludes youtube)
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
Yes DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max)
Differ by size, region
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost
Differ by region
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use
Differ by region
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-con
-
Battereis
AAA x 2EA
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.