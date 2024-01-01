55" Full HD LCD TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55LK530

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • BLU Type

    Lamp

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Frame Rate

    TruMotion 100Hz

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    2.4ms

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Analog

    Yes (PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK,NTSC M(AV only) )

  • DVB-T

    Yes

  • MPEG-4 (H.264)

    Yes

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio Correction

    8 Modes( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom , Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Color Temperature Control

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid,Standard,Natural,Cinema,Sport,Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • 24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI

    Yes

  • Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    Cinema / Sport / Game

  • Enhanced Noise Reduction

    Yes (3D & MPEG)

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speaker

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround Sound

    infinite Surround

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes /Yes /Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

NETWORK

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB 2.0

  • Audio

    Yes (MP3)

  • Picture

    Yes (JPEG)

  • Video Codec

    DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.271, AVC

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP8, PCM

  • DivX Caption Fomat

    smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.psb(PowerDivx)

  • DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)

    Yes (HD)

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • 1080p Source Input

    HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p,Component 60p/50p

  • AV Input Navigation/ EZ Input searching

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Key Lock/ Child Lock

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Language

    EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/HE/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO

  • Quick Menu

    Aspect Ratio/Clear voice2/Picture mode/Sound mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/favorite/USB Device

CHANNEL (PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (1)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes (1)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    Yes (1)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (2)

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes (1)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Rear Cabinet Style

    Metal

  • Speaker System

    Invisible Speaker

  • Local Key Type

    Tact

  • Swivel (°)

    (20/20)

REMOTE CONTROLLER

  • Type

    CI S-Con

POWER (W)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Consumption (Average)

    320

  • Stand-by

    0.3W ↓(LED OFF)

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Set (w/o stand)

    29.8

  • SET (w/ stand)

    33.0

  • In Carton

    38.5

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD) (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand)

    1329.0x796.0x96.5

  • SET (w/ Stand)

    1329.0x872.0x330.0

  • In Carton

    1495x882x288

