LG NanoCell TV 65 Inch NANO84 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Local Dimming

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
AI Sound Pro
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
Folding_Disclaimer
My Profile
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Folding_Disclaimer
Sports Alert
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
Folding_Disclaimer
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
FILMMAKER MODE™
HDR 10 Pro
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
Game-changing specs
* Netflix streaming membership required.
* Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
* Supported service may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
All Spec
PLATFORM
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Main Processor (SoC)
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
BLU Type
Edge
DISPLAY
-
Type
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size
65
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Color QNED / NanoCell
Nano Color
-
LCD (IPS, VA)
IPS
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Contrast / Dimming
Local Dimming
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 60Hz
VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HEVC
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/GameGenre PQ & AI Game Sound)
- / Yes / Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY
-
Speaker(Sound Output)
20W
(10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output(optic and HP output Jack output)
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
-
SoundBar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
(Arabic/Hebrew/Turkish)
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
(Excluding Iran, Sudan & Syria)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
(Excluding Iran, Sudan & Syria)
-
Next Picks
Yes
(Smart Tips only)
-
Magic Explorer
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Apps (LG Store)
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus(ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (receive)
-
Family settings
Yes
-
USB
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes(2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
(Online EPG unavailable)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Battereis
Yes
(AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Slim Bracket Compatible
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Without stand W x H x D (mm)
1452x839x44.3
-
With stand W x H x D (mm)
1452x911x336
-
Without stand (Kg)
24.5
-
With stand (Kg)
26.2
