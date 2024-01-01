Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG, Nanocell TV, 75 inch NANO77R series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 2 Pole stand, 2023 New + LG Soundbar SH7Q

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG, Nanocell TV, 75 inch NANO77R series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 2 Pole stand, 2023 New + LG Soundbar SH7Q

75N77R.SH7Q

LG, Nanocell TV, 75 inch NANO77R series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 2 Pole stand, 2023 New + LG Soundbar SH7Q

(0)
bundle image
Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

TV Stand (WxD)

1344 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

TV Weight with Stand

31.8

Packaging Weight

40.7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Sports Alert

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

Brand Information

LG Sound Bar

Model Name

SH7Q

Subwoofer Model Name

SPQ5H-W

System (Main Chip)

MT8502

Mainset / Subwoofer Color

Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

Main (w/ Foot )

1200 x 97 x 145

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261

MATERIAL

Main - Front / Top / Bottom

Metal Grille/Mold/Mold

Subwoofer - Front / Body

Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

Main

8.52Kg

Subwoofer

5.3Kg

Gross Weight

19.8Kg

CARTON BOX

Size (W x H x D) mm

1326 x 482 x 251

Type

Flexo

Color

Yellow

CONTAINER Q'TY

20ft

152

40ft

324

40ft (HC)

405

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

Number of channels

5.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

Total

800W

Front

120W*2

Center

120W

Surround (Side)

120W*2

Subwoofer

200W (Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

3 inch (Paper, Silver)

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

3 inch (Paper, Silver)

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

3 inch (Paper, Silver)

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

System

Bass Reflex

Woofer Unit

6 inch

Impedance

3ohm

NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS

Number of Speakers

6EA

Optical

Yes(1)

HDMI In / Out

No / Yes(1)

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes/Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

LCD (5 char.)

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

SOUND CONTROL

User EQ - RCU / App

Yes / Yes

Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

Yes / Yes

Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

No / Yes

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

No / Yes

Surround On/Off - RCU / App

Yes / Yes

SFX (Default)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS / Android OS

Yes / Yes

Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

Yes

NSU / FOTA

No / Yes

Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

Yes / Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

Yes / Yes

Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

Yes / Yes

Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

Yes / Yes

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

No / Yes

Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

Yes

Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround

No / Yes / Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

USB Host / Charge

Yes / No

Built-in Music

Yes (1)

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

FILE FORMAT

FLAC - C4A / USB

No / Yes

OGG - C4A / USB

No / Yes

WAV - C4A / USB

No / Yes

MP3 - C4A / USB

No / Yes

WMA - C4A / USB

No / Yes

POWER_MAIN

SMPS

Yes

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

POWER_SUBWOOFER

Type (SMPS, refer to “Rated Voltage (SMPS)” Sheet)

Yes

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X

Yes (Full)

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

Model Name

RAV21 (same as 21)

Battery(Size)

AA x 2

Battery Built-in

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 