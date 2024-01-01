We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV 55 Inch CS Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
LG OLED TV 55 Inch CS Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
-
LG OLED TV 55 Inch CS Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming
-
LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1228 x 708 x 46.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
18.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1228 x 708 x 46.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1228 x 738 x 251
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1345 x 810 x 207
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
998 x 251
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
18.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
23
-
Packaging Weight
-
28.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
HD
-
Screen Size
-
32H"
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
BLU Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Color Enhancer
-
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
-
NR
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
-
2K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
2K@60P, 10bit
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes 8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
-
10W
(5W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Virtual surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
SMART FUNCTION
-
Number of CPUs
-
Single
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
-
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
CI + (Common Interface)
-
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Page
-
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
-
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
-
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
-
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
Version
-
HDMI 1.4
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
USB
-
1 (Side)
-
Component
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
-
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
-
L-con
-
Battereis
-
Yes
(AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
-
6 Languages
-
Game Built-in
-
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.