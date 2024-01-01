Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CURVED OLED TV 55'' EC93

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CURVED OLED TV 55'' EC93

55EC930T

LG CURVED OLED TV 55'' EC93

All Spec

MODEL

  • Device

    OLED

  • Screen Size (cm)

    55 : 139

  • Resolution

    FHD 1920 x1080

  • BackLight Module

    OLED

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes(PAL I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

  • Digital TV Reception

    Terrestrial DVB-T2

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Only for LED Spec

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Yes (Resolution upscaler Basic)

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Only for LED Spec

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Tru Color Generator

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Smart Living Sensor

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco

  • Picture Wizard III

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom,Cinema Zoom)

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

    Yes ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • H.264 Codec

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0ch Speaker system (2 way 4 speakers)

  • Audio Output (rms)

    40W

  • Surround Sound

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • BollyWood Mode

    Yes (Enabled when in Smart Sound Mode as per content)

  • Sound Optimizer

    Yes 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync (TV to LG Media Devices)

    Yes

LG CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • Supporting Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • Format Auto Detection

    Yes

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • 3D USB Video format

    Yes (WMV,H.264)

  • Dual Play

    Ready

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • (2D to 3D) Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • (2D to 3D) Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • (2D to 3D) Modes

    Yes 5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

LG SMART TV

  • Smart TV Platform

    webOS

  • Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

    Yes

  • Live Menu (Channels & Recorded)

    Yes

  • LG Store (3D Content, Apps & Games)

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi (Built IN/ Optional)

    Built IN

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Built IN/ Optional

    Built IN

  • Magic Remote Modes

    4modes (Universal Control, Point, Wheel, Voice)

  • Voice recognition

    Yes

  • Voice recognition - Language

    US English

  • Voice recognition - Usage In

    Search / Web browsing / SNS

  • Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Fingure Gesture

    Optional (Optional Camera AN-VC500 to be purchased separately)

  • TV Camera

    Optional (Optional Camera AN-VC500 to be purchased separately)

LG SMARTSHARE™

  • Smart Mobile Link(MHL)

    Compatible

  • Miracast™

    Yes

  • 2nd Display

    Yes (To be updated)

  • NFC Tag ON

    Yes

  • Intel® WiDi

    Yes

TIME MACHINE

  • Recording Input Modes

    RF / Composite only

  • External HDD Recording Support

    Yes (Max Capacity 2TB)

  • Recording Format (External Memory)

    NTFS

  • Internal Memory Recording

    Yes (Capacity: 3.9 GB) (1. HD input - High Definition : 27" -Normal: 2' 8" 2. SD/Analog input -High Definition : 1' 42" -Normal : 2' 51") * Normal Recording : 1st MR

  • Time Shift (On External HDD)

    Yes

  • Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching RF DTV)

    RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

  • Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching RF ATV)

    RF(DTV only)

  • Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching STB - HDMI/Component)

    RF(DTV/ATV)

  • Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching STB - Composite)

    RF(DTV only)

  • Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching Media Player - BD/DVD Player)

    RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

  • Watch & Record - (Items recordable when using Smart Functions)

    RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

  • Scheduled Recording

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Subtitle for DivX (Language)

    15 Language (English, French, Spanish, Protuguese, Italian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Russian, Maori, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Thai, Hebrew, Arab, Korean)

SPECIAL

  • Motion Eco Sensor

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • OSD Languages

    14 languages EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO/CN/Hindi. Subject to updation regularly

TERMINALS SIDE

  • HDMI1.4

    3

  • USB 2.0

    3

  • Headphone out

    1

TERMINALS REAR

  • RF In

    1 (V)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (V)

  • HDMI1.4

    1 (V)

  • LAN

    1 (V)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Local Key Type

    Jogstick

  • LG Logo Lighting

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • No of 3D Glasses

    4 Basic Glasses

  • Magic Remote

    Built IN

  • Conventional Remote

    Optional

  • Separate Accessory / Inpacking Camera

    Optional (Camera AN-VC500 to be purchased separately)

  • Resolution - Accessory/Inpacking Camera

    2 MegaPixel

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    0.3W

DIMENSIONS SET

  • Set Weight (w/o stand) Kg

    14.4

  • Set Weight (w/ stand) Kg

    16.4

  • Set Weight (in Carton) Kg

    22.3(TBD)

  • Set WxHxD (w/o stand) mm

    1225x702x36.9 (min5.8)

  • Set WxHxD (w stand) mm

    1225x753x204

