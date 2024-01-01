We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CURVED OLED TV 55'' EC93
All Spec
MODEL
-
Device
OLED
-
Screen Size (cm)
55 : 139
-
Resolution
FHD 1920 x1080
-
BackLight Module
OLED
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes(PAL I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Digital TV Reception
Terrestrial DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Only for LED Spec
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Yes (Resolution upscaler Basic)
-
Dynamic Scanning
Only for LED Spec
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom,Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
Yes ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
H.264 Codec
Yes
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0ch Speaker system (2 way 4 speakers)
-
Audio Output (rms)
40W
-
Surround Sound
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
BollyWood Mode
Yes (Enabled when in Smart Sound Mode as per content)
-
Sound Optimizer
Yes 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync (TV to LG Media Devices)
Yes
LG CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
3D USB Video format
Yes (WMV,H.264)
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
(2D to 3D) Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
(2D to 3D) Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
(2D to 3D) Modes
Yes 5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
LG SMART TV
-
Smart TV Platform
webOS
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
Live Menu (Channels & Recorded)
Yes
-
LG Store (3D Content, Apps & Games)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi (Built IN/ Optional)
Built IN
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Magic Remote Built IN/ Optional
Built IN
-
Magic Remote Modes
4modes (Universal Control, Point, Wheel, Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes
-
Voice recognition - Language
US English
-
Voice recognition - Usage In
Search / Web browsing / SNS
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Fingure Gesture
Optional (Optional Camera AN-VC500 to be purchased separately)
-
TV Camera
Optional (Optional Camera AN-VC500 to be purchased separately)
LG SMARTSHARE™
-
Smart Mobile Link(MHL)
Compatible
-
Miracast™
Yes
-
2nd Display
Yes (To be updated)
-
NFC Tag ON
Yes
-
Intel® WiDi
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
Recording Input Modes
RF / Composite only
-
External HDD Recording Support
Yes (Max Capacity 2TB)
-
Recording Format (External Memory)
NTFS
-
Internal Memory Recording
Yes (Capacity: 3.9 GB) (1. HD input - High Definition : 27" -Normal: 2' 8" 2. SD/Analog input -High Definition : 1' 42" -Normal : 2' 51") * Normal Recording : 1st MR
-
Time Shift (On External HDD)
Yes
-
Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching RF DTV)
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching RF ATV)
RF(DTV only)
-
Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching STB - HDMI/Component)
RF(DTV/ATV)
-
Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching STB - Composite)
RF(DTV only)
-
Watch & Record -(Items recordable when watching Media Player - BD/DVD Player)
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Watch & Record - (Items recordable when using Smart Functions)
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Scheduled Recording
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
15 Language (English, French, Spanish, Protuguese, Italian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Russian, Maori, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Thai, Hebrew, Arab, Korean)
SPECIAL
-
Motion Eco Sensor
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
OSD Languages
14 languages EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO/CN/Hindi. Subject to updation regularly
TERMINALS SIDE
-
HDMI1.4
3
-
USB 2.0
3
-
Headphone out
1
TERMINALS REAR
-
RF In
1 (V)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (V)
-
HDMI1.4
1 (V)
-
LAN
1 (V)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Local Key Type
Jogstick
-
LG Logo Lighting
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
No of 3D Glasses
4 Basic Glasses
-
Magic Remote
Built IN
-
Conventional Remote
Optional
-
Separate Accessory / Inpacking Camera
Optional (Camera AN-VC500 to be purchased separately)
-
Resolution - Accessory/Inpacking Camera
2 MegaPixel
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
0.3W
DIMENSIONS SET
-
Set Weight (w/o stand) Kg
14.4
-
Set Weight (w/ stand) Kg
16.4
-
Set Weight (in Carton) Kg
22.3(TBD)
-
Set WxHxD (w/o stand) mm
1225x702x36.9 (min5.8)
-
Set WxHxD (w stand) mm
1225x753x204
