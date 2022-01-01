Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED TV 48 Inch A2 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG OLED TV 48 Inch A2 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming

OLED48A26LA

LG OLED TV 48 Inch A2 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ Pixel Dimming

(3)
front view

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The OLED on everyone's list.

SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light.

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
Find out more

*Screen images simulated.

α7 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α7 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Foreground and Background Enhancing to maximize the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Punchier picture quality.

Dynamic Tone Mapping uses the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor to detect what's in the frame and apply the optimal tone curve. The result is natural HDR, deep contrast, and intricate detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Hear them coming in on you.

The α7 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you as you venture deeper into your game world.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a blue, dimly lit room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Design

Sleek and streamlined.

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into your space. Floor Stand and Gallery Stand give you the freedom to place it anywhere while neatly concealing unsightly cables.
Find out more

"A side view of LG OLED A2's base legs. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with plants and books. An LG OLED A2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room with several plants. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with a guitar, camera, and plants."

*Floor Stand is supported by 48A2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65A2 and 55A2

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Experience entertainment with heart-pounding audio and extraordinary visuals.
Find out more

An image of an LG OLED TV in a dimly lit room showing a sci-fi movie. Soundwaves create a dome around the sofa and TV, depicting the immersion of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix8, Amazon Prime9, and Apple TV+10, plus LG channels11, something exciting is always showing.

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Powerful Gameplay

Ready to up your game.

Play on and on. With a 0.1ms response time, you can experience games with no lag between you and your win. Even when the action is fast, jump over to the dedicated Game Dashboard and apply the optimal settings for whatever you play.
Find out more

An image of an LG OLED TV in a dark gaming room with neon RGB lighting. A cyberpunk driving game plays on the screen.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Packaged for the planet.

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances, it’s then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency reduces carbon emission as you watch, and it even has a high recycling rate when it’s time for disposal.

Packaged for the planet. Our mission for the planet

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.

 

1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
3.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
4.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
5.©2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO MaxTM is used under license.
6.Supported service may differ by country.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1070 x 620 x 45.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    11.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI 4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1070 x 620 x 45.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1070 x 684 x 235

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1220 x 735 x 152

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    933 x 235

  • TV Weight without Stand

    11.5

  • TV Weight with Stand

    11.7

  • Packaging Weight

    14.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 