Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" LG OLED TV - B8

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" LG OLED TV - B8

OLED55B8PVA

55" LG OLED TV - B8

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • DCI

    98.5%

  • Biliion Rich Color

    Billion Rich Color

  • Dimming

    Self Lighting Pixel

  • Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • 4K HFR

    Yes

  • 2K HFR

    Yes

  • Picture Master Processor

    α7 Intelligent Processor

  • Technicolor Expert Mode

    Yes

  • Professional Game TV

    Yes

  • Enhanced Motion Picture response time

    Yes

  • Object/Active Depth Enhancer

    Active Depth Enhancer

  • Color Enhancer

    Adaptive Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • UHDA Premium

    Yes

SOUND

  • Output

    40W

  • Channel

    2.2 ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Woofer

    2 ea, WF : 20W

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Dolby atmos

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Dolby Surround / OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • Audio Upscaler

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

SMART CONVENIENCE

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Focus Zoom

    Yes

  • Live Zoom

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

  • WiF TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Miracast Overlay / Miracast

    Miracast Overlay

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

BROADCASTING RECEPTION

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

JACK

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear) / 3 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (Side, HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Component

    Yes (Gender Type)

  • Composite In (AV)

    Yes (Gender Type)

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
    1 (Rear, RF)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Headphone out

    Yes (Rear)

  • Line out

    Yes (Headphone out common)

  • WiFi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V4.2)

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes (white sensor)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR18 (Silver)

  • Battereis

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Component / AV Gender

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 