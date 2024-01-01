Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 65"

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 65"

OLED65W7V

LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 65"

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LCD)

    OLED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • HDR

    HDR Active with Dolby vision

  • HDR - Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR - HDR10

    Yes

  • HDR - HLG

    Yes

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Biliion Rich Color

    Yes

  • Dimming (Set Spec.)

    Pixel Diming

  • Black

    Perfect Black

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Supreme

  • Picture Engine

    Perfect Mastering Engine

  • Color Master Engine

    Yes

  • Color Master Engine - Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Color Master Engine - True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • Color Master Engine - Active Depth Enhancer

    Yes

  • Differentiated Image Quality Mode - HDR Effect

    Yes

  • HEVC Decoder

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    4K@60P, 10bit

AUDIO

  • Audio Output (Output)

    60 W (WF : 20W)

  • Speaker System (ch)

    4.2 ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    OLED Surround

  • Sound Differentiation

    Moving Hight Channel Naming

  • Sound Differentiation - Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Sound Differentiation - Magic Sound Tuning

    Yes

  • Sound Differentiation - Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • OS (Operating System)

    webOS 3.5

  • OS (Operating System) - Processor

    Quad

  • Magic Remote

    B-in

  • Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

  • 360 VR

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • OLED Gallery

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Content

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

SMART CONVERGENCE

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On (Turn on TV by Mobile)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On (Turn on TV by Mobile) - WiFi TV On

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On (Turn on TV by Mobile) - BLE TV On

    Yes

  • WiDi (PC to TV)

    Yes

  • Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • DVR(Time Machine) - Analog DVR

    Yes

  • DVR(Time Machine) - Digital Recording

    Yes

  • DVR(Time Machine) - Live Play Back (External Recording)

    Yes

  • STT (Speech To Text)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    14ea English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa 12ea(Iran) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese Thai, Arabic, Farsi, Kurdish 10ea (YK) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt) Thai, Hebrew

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    T- : DVB-T/T2
    V(Y)- : DVB-T2/C/S2

  • [DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Vary by region (MHEG: South Africa)

  • [DVB] CI + (Common Interface)

    T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :Yes

  • Teletext Page

    Yes

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • EPG(8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY (VARY BY REGION)

  • HDMI

    4

  • HDMI - ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes(HDMI2)

  • USB

    3

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Component / Comosite in Universal

    1 (Gender)

  • Composite In (AV)

    1 (Gender)

  • CI Slot

    T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :Yes

  • RF In

    T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2

  • Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Line out

    1(Headphone out common)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

DESIGN

  • Design

    Picture on Wall

ECO

  • Illuminance sensor

    White Sensor

  • Energy saving mode

    Factory Default OFF

ACCESSORY (VARY BY REGION)

  • Remote Controller

    MR16A / SP16

  • Component / AV Gender

    AV gender 1 / Comp gender 1

  • Power Cable

    - (Attached Type)

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

  • Batteries (for Remote Control)

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 