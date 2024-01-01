We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 65"
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
OLED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
HDR Active with Dolby vision
-
HDR - Dolby Vision
Yes
-
HDR - HDR10
Yes
-
HDR - HLG
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Biliion Rich Color
Yes
-
Dimming (Set Spec.)
Pixel Diming
-
Black
Perfect Black
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Supreme
-
Picture Engine
Perfect Mastering Engine
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
Color Master Engine - Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Color Master Engine - True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
Color Master Engine - Active Depth Enhancer
Yes
-
Differentiated Image Quality Mode - HDR Effect
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Audio Output (Output)
60 W (WF : 20W)
-
Speaker System (ch)
4.2 ch
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
-
Sound Differentiation
Moving Hight Channel Naming
-
Sound Differentiation - Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Sound Differentiation - Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Sound Differentiation - Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
OS (Operating System)
webOS 3.5
-
OS (Operating System) - Processor
Quad
-
Magic Remote
B-in
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
OLED Gallery
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
SMART CONVERGENCE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Mobile TV On (Turn on TV by Mobile)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On (Turn on TV by Mobile) - WiFi TV On
Yes
-
Mobile TV On (Turn on TV by Mobile) - BLE TV On
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Yes
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
DVR(Time Machine) - Analog DVR
Yes
-
DVR(Time Machine) - Digital Recording
Yes
-
DVR(Time Machine) - Live Play Back (External Recording)
Yes
-
STT (Speech To Text)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
OSD Language
14ea English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa 12ea(Iran) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese Thai, Arabic, Farsi, Kurdish 10ea (YK) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt) Thai, Hebrew
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
T- : DVB-T/T2
V(Y)- : DVB-T2/C/S2
-
[DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Vary by region (MHEG: South Africa)
-
[DVB] CI + (Common Interface)
T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
Subtitle
Yes
-
EPG(8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY (VARY BY REGION)
-
HDMI
4
-
HDMI - ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes(HDMI2)
-
USB
3
-
LAN
Yes
-
Component / Comosite in Universal
1 (Gender)
-
Composite In (AV)
1 (Gender)
-
CI Slot
T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :Yes
-
RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
Headphone out
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Line out
1(Headphone out common)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1 (Phone Jack Type)
DESIGN
-
Design
Picture on Wall
ECO
-
Illuminance sensor
White Sensor
-
Energy saving mode
Factory Default OFF
ACCESSORY (VARY BY REGION)
-
Remote Controller
MR16A / SP16
-
Component / AV Gender
AV gender 1 / Comp gender 1
-
Power Cable
- (Attached Type)
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
Yes
