LG 32 inch Smart TV LN572B
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
BLU Type
Direct LED
-
Dynamic MCI
100 (50Hz)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
(PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Basic
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 modes (Vivid,Standard,Cinema,Game,Photo,isf Expert1,isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes(16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
AV Mode
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speakers
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W+10W
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes(Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
SMART TV
-
SmartHome
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes (Search Only)
-
Game World
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - Media Link
Yes
-
Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)
Yes
-
Media Share - Google Dial
TBD
-
Media Share - DLNA
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display
Yes
-
Screen Share - NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
-
Others - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/In
-
Others - WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Others - Windows 7/8 Certified
Yes
-
Others - Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
Recording - support external hard
Yes
-
Recording - Internal memory
Yes
-
Time shift - support external hard
Yes
-
Watch & Record - external input recording
Yes
-
external input recording
RF / Composite only
-
reservation recording - Maual
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO
-
Quick Menu
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Swivel (Left/Right)
Yes
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
Local Key Type
8 key
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready
Ready
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready - Modes ( 4 modes)
4modes (Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes
-
Voice recognition - Feature(TBD)
Search / Web browsing / SNS
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
Conventional Remote
S-con
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready(VC400)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
