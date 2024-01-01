Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 42 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6210

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 42 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6210

42LA6210

LG 42 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6210

(0)
Print

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • Screen Size

    42"

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    200 (T100Hz)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    (PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Basic

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Contrast Optimizer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    7 modes (Vivid,Standard,Cinema,Game,Photo,isf Expert1,isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes(16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

    (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • AV Mode

    3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 way 2 speakers

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    12W+12W

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes(Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • Supporting Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • Format Auto Detection

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Ready

SMART TV

  • SmartHome

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Social Center

    Yes

  • Search & Recommendation

    Yes (Search Only)

  • 3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

    Yes

  • Game World

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • Media Share - Remote App

    Yes

  • Media Share - Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Media Share - Media Link

    Yes

  • Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)

    Yes

  • Media Share - Google Dial

    TBD

  • Media Share - DLNA

    Yes

  • Screen Share - MHL

    Yes

  • Screen Share - Miracast

    Yes

  • Screen Share - 2nd Display

    Yes

  • Screen Share - NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)

    Yes

  • Screen Share - WiDi

    Yes

  • Others - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    B/In

  • Others - WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Others - Windows 7/8 Certified

    Yes

  • Others - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

TIME MACHINE

  • Recording - support external hard

    Yes

  • Recording - Internal memory

    Yes

  • Time shift - support external hard

    Yes

  • Watch & Record - external input recording

    Yes

  • external input recording

    RF / Composite only

  • reservation recording - Maual

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    2000

  • TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List

    Flof

CHANNEL (PROGRAM)

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/ Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On Time/ Off Time

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • HDMI1.4

    3 (V)

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    0 / 3 (V)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Composite, Component)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • LAN (Wired)

    Yes (1)

  • Headphone Out

    1(H)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Swivel (Left/Right)

    Yes

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes

  • Local Key Type

    8 key

INPUT DEVICE/ UX

  • Magic Remote B/in / Ready

    B/in(MR13)

  • Magic Remote B/in / Ready - Modes ( 4 modes)

    4modes (Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)

  • Voice recognition

    Yes

  • Voice recognition - Feature(TBD)

    Search / Web browsing / SNS

  • Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)

    Yes

  • Conventional Remote

    S-con

  • TV Camera B/in / Ready

    Ready(VC400)

ACCESSORY

  • 3D Glasses - # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

    2Box(4EA,F310)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 