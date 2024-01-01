We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA7400
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type
Edge LED
-
Screen Size(Inch)
55
-
Dynamic MCI
800 (T200Hz)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
(PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Basic
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 modes (Vivid,Standard,Cinema,Game,Photo,isf Expert1,isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes(16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode
Off / Cinema / Game
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2way 3 speakers
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
12W+12W
-
SubWoofer
Yes
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes(Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
SMART TV
-
SmartHome
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes (Search Only)
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - Media Link
Yes
-
Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)
Yes
-
Media Share - Google Dial
TBD
-
Media Share - DLNA
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display
Yes
-
Screen Share - NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
-
Others - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/In
-
Others - WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Others - Windows 7/8 Certified
Yes
-
Others - Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
Recording - support external hard
Yes
-
Recording - Internal memory
Yes
-
Time shift - support external hard
Yes
-
Watch & Record - external input recording
Yes
-
external input recording
RF / Composite only
-
reservation recording - Maual
Yes
USB 2.0
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM,DTS
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2000
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Flof
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO
-
Quick Menu
Yes
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
HDMI1.4
3 (V)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
0 / 3 (V)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite, Component)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
LAN (Wired)
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Out
1(H)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Swivel (Left/Right)
Yes
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
Local Key Type
8 key
-
Logo Lighting
Yes
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready
B/in(MR13)
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready - Modes ( 4 modes)
4modes (Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes
-
Voice recognition - Feature(TBD)
Search / Web browsing / SNS
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
Conventional Remote
S-con
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready(VC400)
ACCESSORY
-
3D Glasses - # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
2Box(4EA,F310)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Factory) On Power Mode
TBD
-
Standby Mode
TBD
DIMENSIONS
-
3D Glasses Box - Package Dimension (W x D x H) (mm)
160 * 180 * 35
-
3D Glasses Box - Package Weight (g)
111
