55" cinema 3D smart LED TV
All Spec
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
BLU Type
ALEF
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
Screen Size(Inch)
55
-
Screen Size (cm)
139
-
Dynamic MCI
1000
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
(PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
-
Digital(DVB-T)
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Picture Mode
7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)
Yes
-
AV Mode
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Plus
-
Smart Enhancer /mtk
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W+10W+10W(Sub Woofer)
-
Speaker System
2way 5 speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround Sound
infinite Surround
-
Sound Mode
7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes(Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
3D Format sheet
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
Depth Control
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
'-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Depth Control
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction /mtk
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Dual Play/3d
Yes
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
Yes
-
3D Effect Game
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remort Support
Yes
-
Picture In Picture
Yes
-
External Device App Download
Yes
NETWORK
-
Wifi
Built-in
-
MHL
Yes
-
2nd TV Ready
Yes
-
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
Yes
-
Media Link
Yes
-
WiFi Display
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
DVR
-
DVR Type (Digital or Analog)
Digital
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
(DTV ready)
-
Watch & Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
USB 2.0
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
-
Device (included USB Hub)
USB Hub
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
e-Streamer
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Ready
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2000
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Flof
CHANNEL (PROGRAM)
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
4
-
USB 2.0
3 (1: Hub)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
1 (Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1 (V)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
LAN (Wired)
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
REMOTE CONTROLLER
-
Type
S-Con
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
In-Packing
-
Modes ( 4 modes/ 3modes)
3mode
WEIGHT (KG)
-
SET (w/o stand)
20.6
-
SET (w/ stand)
20.4
-
In Carton
31.4
