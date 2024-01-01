Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CINEMA 3D Smart TV with webOS

60LB6520

CINEMA 3D Smart TV with webOS

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

  • 3D

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Audio Out

    Headphone + Optical

  • AV Input

    1

  • Backlight

    LED

  • Component

    1(shared with AV)

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • DTS Support

    Yes

  • DTV Support

    DVB-T

  • Formats Supported

    DivX HD

  • Freq/Hz

    MCI 500

  • HDMI

    3(1.4V)

  • HEVC Decoder

    2K 60P

  • LAN

    Yes

  • Magic Motion Remote

    Built In

  • Mira Cast

    Yes

  • Mobile HD Link

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Num of 3D Glasses

    4( F315)

  • Operating System

    webOS

  • Processor

    M14

  • Resolution

    Full HD

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes ( Basic)

  • Sound Out Put

    10W+10W

  • Time Machine

    DTV Only

  • USB

    3(2.0)

  • Wi-Di

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Support

    Built In

