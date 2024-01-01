We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Base Assembly
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
-
Compatible Models
49UK6300PVB.AFFE
49UK6300PVB.AFKE
49UK6300PVB.AFTE
49UK6300PVB.AFU
49UK6300PVB.AGEE
49UK6300PVB.AMAE
49UK6300PVB.AMBE
49UK6300PVB.AMEE
49UK6300PVB.AMIE
49UK6300PVB.AMNE
49UK6300PVB.AMQE
49UM7340PVA.AFFE
49UM7340PVA.AFKE
49UM7340PVA.AFPE
49UM7340PVA.AFTE
49UM7340PVA.AFU
49UM7340PVA.AGEE
49UM7340PVA.AMAE
49UM7340PVA.AMEE
49UM7340PVA.AMGE
49UM7340PVA.AMIE
49UM7340PVA.AMNE
49UM7340PVA.AMQE
49UM7340PVA.AMVE
49UN7340PVC.AFFE
49UN7340PVC.AFKE
49UN7340PVC.AFTE
49UN7340PVC.AFU
49UN7340PVC.AGEE
49UN7340PVC.AMAE
-
Compatible Models
49UN7340PVC.AMEE
49UN7340PVC.AMNE
49UN7340PVC.AMQE
49UU660H.AFU
50UN731C0GC.AFUE
50UN731C0GC.AMAE
50UN731C0GC.AMIE
50UN7340PVC.AFFE
50UN7340PVC.AFKE
50UN7340PVC.AFTE
50UN7340PVC.AFU
50UN7340PVC.AGEE
50UN7340PVC.AMAE
50UN7340PVC.AMGE
50UN7340PVC.AMIE
50UN7340PVC.AMNE
50UN7340PVC.AMQE
50UN7340PVC.AMVE
50US660H0GD.AFFE
50US660H0GD.AFKE
50US660H0GD.AFLE
50US660H0GD.AFPE
50US660H0GD.AFUE
50US660H0GD.AGSE
50US660H0GD.AMAE
50US660H0GD.AMEE
50US660H0GD.AMIE
50US660H0GD.AMLE
50US660H0GD.AMNE
55UK6300PVB.AFFE
-
Compatible Models
55UK6300PVB.AFKE
55UK6300PVB.AFTE
55UK6300PVB.AFU
55UK6300PVB.AGEE
55UK6300PVB.AMAE
55UK6300PVB.AMBE
55UK6300PVB.AMEE
55UK6300PVB.AMGE
55UK6300PVB.AMIE
55UK6300PVB.AMNE
55UK6300PVB.AMQE
55UM7340PVA.AFFE
55UM7340PVA.AFKE
55UM7340PVA.AFPE
55UM7340PVA.AFU
55UM7340PVA.AMAE
55UM7340PVA.AMEE
55UM7340PVA.AMFE
55UM7340PVA.AMIE
55UN731C0GC.AFKE
55UN731C0GC.AFUE
55UN731C0GC.AMAE
55UN731C0GC.AMIE
55UN7340PVC.AFFE
55UN7340PVC.AFKE
55UN7340PVC.AFPE
55UN7340PVC.AFTE
55UN7340PVC.AFU
55UN7340PVC.AGEE
55UN7340PVC.AMAE
55UN7340PVC.AMEE
55UN7340PVC.AMFE
55UN7340PVC.AMIE
55UN7340PVC.AMNE
55UN7340PVC.AMVE
55US660H0GD.AMAE
55US660H0GD.AMIE
55UT640S0GA.AMEE
55UT640S0GA.AMLE
55UU660H.AFU
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.