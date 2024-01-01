We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Base Assembly
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
-
Compatible Models
43LM6300PLA.AEK
43LM6370PVA.AFFE
43LM6370PVA.AFKE
43LM6370PVA.AFPE
43LM6370PVA.AFTE
43LM6370PVA.AFU
43LM6370PVA.AGEE
43LM6370PVA.AMAE
43LM6370PVA.AMEE
43LM6370PVA.AMGE
43LM6370PVA.AMNE
43LM6370PVA.AMQE
43LM6370PVA.AMVE
43UK6300PVB.AFAE
43UK6300PVB.AFFE
43UK6300PVB.AFTE
43UK6300PVB.AFU
43UK6300PVB.AGEE
43UK6300PVB.AMAE
43UK6300PVB.AMBE
43UK6300PVB.AMEE
43UK6300PVB.AMQE
43UM7340PVA.AFFE
43UM7340PVA.AFKE
43UM7340PVA.AFPE
-
Compatible Models
43UM7340PVA.AFTE
43UM7340PVA.AFU
43UM7340PVA.AGEE
43UM7340PVA.AMAE
43UM7340PVA.AMEE
43UM7340PVA.AMGE
43UM7340PVA.AMNE
43UM7340PVA.AMQE
43UM7340PVA.AMVE
43UN7340PVC.AFFE
43UN7340PVC.AFKE
43UN7340PVC.AFPE
43UN7340PVC.AFTE
43UN7340PVC.AFU
43UN7340PVC.AGEE
43UN7340PVC.AMAE
43UN7340PVC.AMEE
43UN7340PVC.AMFE
43UN7340PVC.AMGE
43UN7340PVC.AMIE
43UN7340PVC.AMNE
43UN7340PVC.AMQE
43UN7340PVC.AMVE
43US660H0GD.AFFE
43US660H0GD.AFKE
43US660H0GD.AFLE
43US660H0GD.AFPE
43US660H0GD.AFUE
43US660H0GD.AGSE
43US660H0GD.AMAE
43US660H0GD.AMEE
43US660H0GD.AMIE
43US660H0GD.AMNE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
