Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Power Cord

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Power Cord

EAD63525403

Power Cord

(0)
front view
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

  • Compatible Models

    32LH510D.AFAE
    32LH510D.AFKE
    32LH512U.AFAE
    32LH512U.AFKE
    32LH512U.AMAE
    32LH512U.AMHE
    32LH512U.AMIE
    32LH512U.AMQE
    32LH512U.AMUE
    32LJ520U.AFAE
    32LJ520U.AFKE
    32LJ520U.AMAE
    32LJ520U.AMHE
    32LJ520U.AMQE
    32LJ570U.AFAE
    32LJ570U.AFKE
    32LJ570U.AMAE
    32LJ570U.AMQE
    32LJ571D.AMQE
    43LH510T.AFAE
    43LH510T.AFKE
    43LH510T.AMQE
    43LH510V.AFAE
    43LH510V.AMAE
    43LH510V.AMHE
    43LH510V.AMIE
    43LH510V.AMQE
    43LJ510T.AMQE
    43LJ510V.AFAE
    43LJ510V.AFKE
    43LJ510V.AMAE
    43LJ510V.AMHE
    43LJ510V.AMIE
    43LJ510V.AMQE
    43LJ512V.AMAE
    49LH510T.AFAE
    49LH510T.AFKE
    49LH510T.AMQE
    49LH510V.AFKE
    49LH510V.AMAE
    49LH510V.AMHE
    49LH510V.AMIE
    49LH510V.AMQE
    49LJ510V.AFAE
    49LJ510V.AFKE
    49LJ510V.AMAE
    49LJ510V.AMHE
    49LJ510V.AMIE
    49LJ510V.AMQE

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 