Power Cord
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
Compatible Models
32LH510D.AFAE
32LH510D.AFKE
32LH512U.AFAE
32LH512U.AFKE
32LH512U.AMAE
32LH512U.AMHE
32LH512U.AMIE
32LH512U.AMQE
32LH512U.AMUE
32LJ520U.AFAE
32LJ520U.AFKE
32LJ520U.AMAE
32LJ520U.AMHE
32LJ520U.AMQE
32LJ570U.AFAE
32LJ570U.AFKE
32LJ570U.AMAE
32LJ570U.AMQE
32LJ571D.AMQE
43LH510T.AFAE
43LH510T.AFKE
43LH510T.AMQE
43LH510V.AFAE
43LH510V.AMAE
43LH510V.AMHE
43LH510V.AMIE
43LH510V.AMQE
43LJ510T.AMQE
43LJ510V.AFAE
43LJ510V.AFKE
43LJ510V.AMAE
43LJ510V.AMHE
43LJ510V.AMIE
43LJ510V.AMQE
43LJ512V.AMAE
49LH510T.AFAE
49LH510T.AFKE
49LH510T.AMQE
49LH510V.AFKE
49LH510V.AMAE
49LH510V.AMHE
49LH510V.AMIE
49LH510V.AMQE
49LJ510V.AFAE
49LJ510V.AFKE
49LJ510V.AMAE
49LJ510V.AMHE
49LJ510V.AMIE
49LJ510V.AMQE
