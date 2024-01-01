We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
3840*2160
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync-Private Sound Sync
Yes
SMART TV
-
Flash
8GB
SMART TV (USP)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Recordings
Yes
COMMON
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Accessibility
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
SMARTSHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Remote App
Yes
-
Network File Browser(DLNA)
Yes
SMARTSHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
Miracast
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
WiFi B/in / WiFi Ready
B/in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
15 Language
JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV SIDE
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
1 / 0
-
RS232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV REAR
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In
1(Component, H)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (H)
-
HDMI
2(3G :1 / 6G : 1)
-
LAN
1 (H)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
MR15 (BLACK)
-
HID (Keyboard, Mouse)
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
