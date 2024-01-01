Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ULTRA HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV

43UF680T

LG ULTRA HD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

VIDEO

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2Ch Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync-Private Sound Sync

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Flash

    8GB

SMART TV (USP)

  • Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • Scheduler

    Yes

  • Recordings

    Yes

COMMON

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Accessibility

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

SMARTSHARE - MEDIA SHARE

  • Remote App

    Yes

  • Network File Browser(DLNA)

    Yes

SMARTSHARE - SCREEN SHARE

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • WiFi B/in / WiFi Ready

    B/in

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Subtitle for DivX (Language)

    15 Language

JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV SIDE

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    1 / 0

  • RS232C (Control / SVC)

    USB to RS232C

JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV REAR

  • RF In

    1 (H)

  • Composite In

    1(Component, H)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )

    1 (Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (H)

  • HDMI

    2(3G :1 / 6G : 1)

  • LAN

    1 (H)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    MR15 (BLACK)

  • HID (Keyboard, Mouse)

    Ready

  • BT Soundbar

    Ready

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 