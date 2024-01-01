We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (cm)
49
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
T100
-
LED Plus (Local Dimming)
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVBT2
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Prime Mastering Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Natural Color(Tru Color Generator)
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
AUDIO
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
20W L/R) 10*2
-
Tweeter
Yes
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
Yes 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wallmounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
FEATURES - 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
Yes 5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
FEATURES - SMART TV - HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
LM15U
-
Flash
8GB
FEATURES - SMART TV (USP)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
- web app to launcher
Yes(MR)
-
- Channel to Launcher(Tuner + STB)
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
- Live (Live TV)
Yes
-
- TV Shows (Catch-up)
Yes
-
- Movies (VoD)
Yes
-
- Premium
Yes
-
- 3D (3D Contents)
Yes
-
- Apps & Games
Yes
-
- My page
Yes
-
- Schduler
Yes
-
- Recordings
Yes
FEATURES - COMMON
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
LG Photo editor
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
- Speech To Text
Yes (Aus Eng/Thai/Vietnamese/Indonesian/Malay/Turkish/Arab/Hebrew)
-
Accessibility
Yes
-
- 3 Mode (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)
Yes
-
- Universal Control
Yes (GF/Iran/Nigeria/Egypt)
FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - RECORDING
-
① External Hard Drive
Yes
-
② Internal Memory
Yes
FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - TIME SHIFT (LIVE PLAYBACK)
-
① External Hard Drive
Yes
-
② External Input watch & record
Yes(RF/Composite)
-
③ Smart function using & record
Yes
-
- External Input Record
Yes(RF/Composite)
FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - SCHEDULE RECORDING
-
① Manual
Yes
-
② TV Guide
Yes
-
- Block access to harmful site
Yes
FEATURES - SMARTSHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser(DLNA)
Yes
-
- Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
FEATURES - SCREEN SHARE
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Builtin
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
FEATURES - USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
15 Language
FEATURES - CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes(ATV)
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
FEATURES - TIME / CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - SIDE
-
HDMI 4K
3(3G :1 / 6G : 2)
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
2 / 1
JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - REAR
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In
1(Component, H)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (H)
-
LAN
1 (H)
-
Ext. Speaker / Headphone out
1 (H)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Phone Jack 1 (SVC only)
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F310 2ea
-
Remote Controller
MR15 (BLACK)
