LG UHD 4K TV 49 Inch UN73 Series, 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ

All Spec
PANEL
-
Ultra HD
Yes
-
4K Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Yes
-
True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
4K Active HDR
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Motion Pro
Yes
-
4K Upscale
Yes
PROCESSOR
-
4K Quad Core Processor
Yes
-
Image Enhancing
Yes
-
Color Enhancer
Yes
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
LG SMART TV
-
Magic Remote
Yes
THINQ AI
-
Egyptian Arabic Voice Command
Yes
-
Home Dash Board
Yes
-
Easy Control for Home IOT
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
Apple Air Play
Yes
-
Apple Home Kit
Yes
-
Apple TV app
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
CINEMA
-
Film Maker Mode
Yes
-
Netflix
Yes
-
Apple TV
Yes
SPORTS
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
