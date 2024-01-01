Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UHD 4K TV 49 Inch UN73 Series, 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ

LG UHD 4K TV 49 Inch UN73 Series, 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ

49UN7340PVC

LG UHD 4K TV 49 Inch UN73 Series, 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ

(1)
49UN7340PVC
All Spec

PANEL

  • Ultra HD

    Yes

  • 4K Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Wide Viewing Angle

    Yes

  • True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • 4K Active HDR

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Motion Pro

    Yes

  • 4K Upscale

    Yes

PROCESSOR

  • 4K Quad Core Processor

    Yes

  • Image Enhancing

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

LG SMART TV

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

THINQ AI

  • Egyptian Arabic Voice Command

    Yes

  • Home Dash Board

    Yes

  • Easy Control for Home IOT

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • Apple Air Play

    Yes

  • Apple Home Kit

    Yes

  • Apple TV app

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

CINEMA

  • Film Maker Mode

    Yes

  • Netflix

    Yes

  • Apple TV

    Yes

SPORTS

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

