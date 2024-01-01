LG UHD 4K TV 50 Inch UQ7500 Series, Cinema Screen Design 4K Active HDR WebOS Smart AI ThinQ

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*LCD, LED, OLED TV have Two Years Warranty.
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
AI Sound Pro
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
My profile
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Sport Alert
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favorites
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1130 x 663 x 86.3
-
TV Weight without Stand
11.3
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1130 x 663 x 86.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1130 x 719 x 235
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1215 x 775 x 175
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1034 x 235
-
TV Weight without Stand
11.3
-
TV Weight with Stand
11.4
-
Packaging Weight
14.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
200 x 200
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
What people are saying
