LG ULTRA HD TV

Specs

55UF770V

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Screen Size (cm)

    55

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    T100

  • LED Plus (Local Dimming)

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVBT2

  • Satellite

    DVBS2

VIDEO

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • Natural Color(Tru Color Generator)

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Contents Optimizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P

AUDIO

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    20W L/R) 10*2

  • Tweeter

    Yes

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    Yes 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wallmounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync

    Yes

  • apt-X Encoder

    Yes

FEATURES - SMART TV - HW PLATFORM

  • SoC

    LM15U → LM14A

  • Flash

    8GB

FEATURES - SMART TV (USP)

  • Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

    Yes

  • - web app to launcher

    Yes(MR)

  • - Channel to Launcher(Tuner + STB)

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • - Live (Live TV)

    Yes

  • - TV Shows (Catch-up)

    Yes

  • - Movies (VoD)

    Yes

  • - Premium

    Yes

  • - Apps & Games

    Yes

  • - My page

    Yes

  • - Schduler

    Yes

  • - Recordings

    Yes

FEATURES - COMMON

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Photo editor

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • - Speech To Text

    Yes (Aus Eng/Thai/Vietnamese/Indonesian/Malay/Turkish/Arab/Hebrew)

  • Accessibility

    Yes

  • - 3 Mode (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)

    Yes

  • - Universal Control

    Yes (GF/Iran/Nigeria/Egypt)

FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - RECORDING

  • ① External Hard Drive

    Yes

  • ② Internal Memory

    Yes

FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - TIME SHIFT (LIVE PLAYBACK)

  • ① External Hard Drive

    Yes

  • ② External Input watch & record

    Yes(RF/Composite)

  • ③ Smart function using & record

    Yes

  • - External Input Record

    Yes(RF/Composite)

FEATURE - DVR(DIGITAL) - SCHEDULE RECORDING

  • ① Manual

    Yes

  • ② TV Guide

    Yes

  • - Block access to harmful site

    Yes

FEATURES - SMARTSHARE - MEDIA SHARE

  • - Remote App

    Yes

  • - Network File Browser(DLNA)

    Yes

  • - Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control

    Yes

FEATURES - SCREEN SHARE

  • - Miracast

    Yes

  • - WiDi

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Builtin

  • - WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

FEATURES - USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    15 Language

FEATURES - CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes(ATV)

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

FEATURES - TIME / CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - SIDE

  • CI Slot

    1

  • HDMI 4K

    3(3G :2 / 6G : 1)

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    2 / 1

JACK SPEC (INPUT & OUTPUT) - TV - REAR

  • RF In

    1 (H) / 1

  • Composite In

    1(Component, H)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )

    1 (Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (H)

  • LAN

    1 (H)

  • Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

    1 (H)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Phone Jack 1 (SVC only)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    MR15 (BLACK)

