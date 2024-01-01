Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ULTRA HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV

55UF950T

LG ULTRA HD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Device

    LED

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Screen Size (cm)

    55

  • BLU Type

    Edge

  • LED Plus (Local Dimming)

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Terrestrial

    DVBT2

VIDEO

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Prime Mastering Engine

  • Color Prime (Nano Spectrum)

    Yes (WCG)

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Smart Living Sensor

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    4.2Ch Speaker System

  • Audio Output

    "60W L/R: 10W*2 Ls/Rs: 10W*2 WF: 10W*2"

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Sound Designed by Harman Kardon

    Yes

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync-Private Sound Sync

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT) TV - SIDE

  • HDMI

    4(3G:2 / 6G:2)

  • USB 2.0/3.0

    2/1

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT) TV - REAR

  • LAN

    1 (V)

ACCESSORY

  • # of 3D Glasses

    F310 2ea(TBD)

  • Remote Controller

    MR15 (BLACK)

  • HID

    Ready

  • BT Soundbar

    Ready

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 