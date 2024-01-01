We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Device
LED
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65
-
LED Plus (Local Dimming)
Yes
-
BLU Type
Edge
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Terrestrial
DVBT2
VIDEO
-
Color Prime (Nano Spectrum)
Yes (WCG)
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Prime Mastering Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
"60W L/R: 10W*2 Ls/Rs: 10W*2 WF: 10W*2"
-
Speaker System
4.2Ch Speaker System
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync-Private Sound Sync
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT) TV - SIDE
-
HDMI
4(3G:3 / 6G:1)
-
USB 2.0/3.0
2/1
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT) TV - REAR
-
LAN
1 (V)
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses
F310 2ea(TBD)
-
Remote Controller
MR15 (BLACK)
-
HID
Ready
-
BT Soundbar
Ready
