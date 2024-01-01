We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG, UHD 4K TV, 75 inch UR80 series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 2 Pole stand, 2023 New + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
-
LG, UHD 4K TV, 75 inch UR80 series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 2 Pole stand, 2023 New
-
LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1678 x 1027 x 361
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1820 x 1115 x 200
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1344 x 361
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
31.8
-
Packaging Weight
-
40.7
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
HD
-
Screen Size
-
32H"
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
BLU Type
-
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Color Enhancer
-
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
-
NR
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
-
2K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
2K@60P, 10bit
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes 8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
-
10W
(5W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Virtual surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA
SMART FUNCTION
-
Number of CPUs
-
Single
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
-
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
CI + (Common Interface)
-
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Page
-
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
-
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
-
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
-
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
Version
-
HDMI 1.4
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
USB
-
1 (Side)
-
Component
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
-
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
-
L-con
-
Battereis
-
Yes
(AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
-
6 Languages
-
Game Built-in
-
Yes
