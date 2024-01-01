Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG, UHD 4K TV, 75 inch UR80 series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 2 Pole stand, 2023 New + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG, UHD 4K TV, 75 inch UR80 series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 2 Pole stand, 2023 New + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

75UR80.32LM55

LG, UHD 4K TV, 75 inch UR80 series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 2 Pole stand, 2023 New + LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV

(0)
bundle image
Print

Key Specs

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 1027 x 361

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

TV Stand (WxD)

1344 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

TV Weight with Stand

31.8

Packaging Weight

40.7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Sports Alert

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Full Web Browser

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Display Type

HD

Screen Size

32H"

Resolution

1366 x 768

BLU Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

50Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

Color Enhancer

Dynamic Color

Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Noise Reduction

NR

HEVC (Video Decoder)

2K@60P, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

2K@60P, 10bit

Picture Mode

Yes 8 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

10W
(5W per Channel)

Channel

2.0ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Surround Mode

Virtual surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice

Audio Codec

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA

SMART FUNCTION

Number of CPUs

Single

Quick Access

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2/S

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+1.3

Teletext Page

Yes

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

Yes

[DVB] Subtitle

Yes

AD (Audio Description)

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

Version

HDMI 1.4

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

USB

1 (Side)

Component

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

Composite In (AV)

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

POWER & GREEN

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

ACCESSORY

Remote

L-con

Battereis

Yes
(AAA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

OSD Language

6 Languages

Game Built-in

Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 