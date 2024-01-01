We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THE WORLD'S FIRST 84 INCH LG ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED Plus
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
84
LCD SPECIFICATION
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Frame Rate
TruMotion 240 Hz
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
10M:1
-
Local Dimming
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
6 modes( 16:9, Original, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom 1 Zoom 2)
-
Picture Mode
7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)
Yes
-
AV Mode
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Plus
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W x 2 + 15W Woofer x 2
-
Speaker System
3 Way 10 Speaker
-
Sound Mode
7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes(Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
Yes
-
Dual Play/3d
Yes
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remort Support
Yes
NETWORK
-
Wifi
Ready
-
MHL
Yes
-
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
Yes
-
Media Link
Yes
-
WiFi Display
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
4
-
USB 2.0
3 (1: Hub)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
1 (Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1)
-
LAN (Wired)
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
Yes (1)
POWER (W)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by
0.3W ↓
WEIGHT (KG)
-
SET (w/o stand)
68.2
-
SET (w/ stand)
79.4
-
In Carton
94.5
What people are saying
