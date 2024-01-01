Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
THE WORLD'S FIRST 84 INCH LG ULTRA HD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

THE WORLD'S FIRST 84 INCH LG ULTRA HD TV

84LM9600

THE WORLD'S FIRST 84 INCH LG ULTRA HD TV

(0)
LG 84" UHD 3D TV WITH SMART TV
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED Plus

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    84

LCD SPECIFICATION

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Frame Rate

    TruMotion 240 Hz

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    10M:1

  • Local Dimming

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    6 modes( 16:9, Original, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom 1 Zoom 2)

  • Picture Mode

    7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II (Customised Easy Self Callibration)

    Yes

  • AV Mode

    3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Plus

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

    10W x 2 + 15W Woofer x 2

  • Speaker System

    3 Way 10 Speaker

  • Sound Mode

    7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes(Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • Format Auto Detection

    Yes

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    Yes

  • Dual Play/3d

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Home Dashboard 2.0

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • 3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

    Yes

  • Smart Phone Remort Support

    Yes

NETWORK

  • Wifi

    Ready

  • MHL

    Yes

  • Windows 7 Certified

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)

    Yes

  • Media Link

    Yes

  • WiFi Display

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)

    4

  • USB 2.0

    3 (1: Hub)

REAR INTERFACE

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    1 (Gender)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Gender)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • LAN (Wired)

    Yes (1)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    Yes (1)

POWER (W)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Stand-by

    0.3W ↓

WEIGHT (KG)

  • SET (w/o stand)

    68.2

  • SET (w/ stand)

    79.4

  • In Carton

    94.5

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 