22" Wide Screen Monitor
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Monitor Type
Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
22
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
300
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut
0.72
-
PixelPitch()
0.248x0.248
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
POWER
-
Normal On(Typ.)
40
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W under
-
DC Off(Max)
1W under
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
516.4x198x396
-
Set (without Stand)
516.4x62x332.7
-
Shipping Dimension
582x449x127
-
Wall Mount
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.93
-
Set (without Stand)
2.89
-
Shipping Weight
5.53
-
