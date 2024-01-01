Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22" Wide Screen Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

22" Wide Screen Monitor

W2243S-PF

22" Wide Screen Monitor

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Monitor Type

    Monitor

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    22

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness((cd/m2)

    300

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle

    170/160

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut

    0.72

  • PixelPitch()

    0.248x0.248

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

POWER

  • Normal On(Typ.)

    40

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1W under

  • DC Off(Max)

    1W under

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • f-Engine

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Photo effect

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    516.4x198x396

  • Set (without Stand)

    516.4x62x332.7

  • Shipping Dimension

    582x449x127

  • Wall Mount

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.93

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.89

  • Shipping Weight

    5.53

