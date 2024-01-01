Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PICK UP MORE, EMPTY LESS

VC5420NHTS

VC5420NHTS

PICK UP MORE, EMPTY LESS

*Vacuum Cleaners have one Year Warranty, Dust Press Motor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years

CYCLONE OVAL DUST BIN SYSTEM

The cyclone dust bin oval. To separate dust effectively. Lets not fall into the power vacuum Working continuously for And increase the lifetime of the vacuum cleaner.

REMOVABLE DUST BIN EASY TO CLEAN

With the dust bin is designed to be user friendly. You can remove the dust bin out wipe clean easily. Just a few steps

REMOVABLE DUST BIN EASY TO CLEAN

COMMAND AND CONTROL ON THE HANDLE

Control and operate the vacuum cleaner is easy to handle, easy to clean faster.

EPA 11

EPA 11 filter dust and germs effectively.

Capacity
1.3 L
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
310 x 575 x 315
Key feature #1
CYCLONE DUST BIN ELLIPSE CYCLONE
Key feature #2
DUST BIN CLEANED OFF EASILY.

Key Specs

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Steel Telescopic

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Dusting Brush

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    310 x 575 x 315

FEATURES

  • Carbon Exhaust Filter

    EPA11

  • Handle Silde Control

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Steel Telescopic

NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)

  • Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)

    NZ 62

PERFORMANCE

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (Uncompressed)

    1.3

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • Operating Radius (m)

    8

  • Power Cord Length (m)

    5

