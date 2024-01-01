Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, 1.3 Liter Dust Capacity, Long Lasting Suction Power, 2000 Watt

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, 1.3 Liter Dust Capacity, Long Lasting Suction Power, 2000 Watt

VC5420NNTB

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, 1.3 Liter Dust Capacity, Long Lasting Suction Power, 2000 Watt

(0)
VC5420NNTB

*Vacuum Cleaners have one Year Warranty, Dust Press Motor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years

Reasons To Buy

Reasons To Buy

High Suction Power

LG Bagless Vacuum features a high suction power, this ensures optimal dust pick up.

High Suction Power

Easy to Control Dust Bin

Experience more convenient waste disposal with LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner.

Easy-to-Clean Dust Bin

Experience more convenient cleaning Dust Bin with LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner.

Compact Size

Compact Size of LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner design makes it easier to store.

Ellipse Cyclone

Ellipse Cyclone system efficiently separates dust from the clean air.

HEPA 11 Filter

The HEPA 11 Filter filter system is designed to reduce the presence of common household allergens and dust mites.

Telescopic Pipe

The Telescopic feature makes the pipe longer and easier to use.

Summary

Print
Capacity
1.3 Litre
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
270 x 400 x 234 mm
Key feature #1
Long Lasting Power Suction
Key feature #2
Easy to Control Bin

Key Specs

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Steel Telescopic

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Dusting Brush

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    270 x 400 x 234

  • Weight (kg)

    4.5

FEATURES

  • Carbon Exhaust Filter

    EPA11

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Steel Telescopic

NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)

  • Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)

    NZ 62

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • Operating Radius (m)

    8

  • Power Cord Length (m)

    5

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 