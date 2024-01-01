We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, 1.3 Liter Dust Capacity, Long Lasting Suction Power, 2000 Watt
*Vacuum Cleaners have one Year Warranty, Dust Press Motor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years
Reasons To Buy
High Suction Power
Easy-to-Clean Dust Bin
Compact Size
Ellipse Cyclone
HEPA 11 Filter
Telescopic Pipe
Summary
Key Specs
Telescopic Pipe
Steel Telescopic
ACCESSORIES
Crevice Tool
Yes
Dusting Brush
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
270 x 400 x 234
Weight (kg)
4.5
FEATURES
Carbon Exhaust Filter
EPA11
Telescopic Pipe
Steel Telescopic
NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)
Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)
NZ 62
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Operating Radius (m)
8
Power Cord Length (m)
5
