VK7320NHAR

(0)

*Vacuum Cleaners have one Year Warranty, Dust Press Motor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years

3 Reasons To Buy

① Kompressor® 3x Dust Compression
② Long lasting Suction Power
③ Easy and Hygienic Emptying

Kompressor® 3x Dust Compression (Large Capacity)

The Kompressor® system uses a wiper blade within the bagless bin to keep it clean while compressing dust, to store up to 3 times more dust vs. non-compressor. It's easy-to-dispose-of solid collection of dust when you empty it, and it's covered with a 10 Year Warranty (parts only)

Long lasting Suction Power

Cyclone system efficiently separates dust from the clean air, enabling longer powerful suction. Unlike other bagless vacuum cleaners, dust is gathered into a simple single container before the air is filtered. Because of its unique structure, LG Kompressor® maintains it performance. It also spares the messy job of cleaning the filter.

Easy and Hygienic Emptying

Dust is captured into a motorised compression canister designed to make waste disposal more convenient and compress the waste it collects, allowing minimal user contact with dirt and dust.

HEPA 14 filter

Four-layered carbon filter which traps harmful dust particles expels clean air.
① Deodorization Filter (Eliminating Odor)
② HEPA (Filtering micro-dust)
③ Mesh Filter (Anti-bacteria)
④ Filter Frame

Aluminum Telescopic Pipe

The pipe features an aluminum rim, which makes the pipe longer, lighter and easier to use. This aluminum Telescopic Pipe is a lot lighter than conventional pipes.

Handle Slide Control

Beginning with easy to use handleslide control.

Summary

Capacity
5.2 kg
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
270 x 400 x 234
Key feature #1
Red
Key feature #2
1.2 L * 4 L( after dust compression )

Key Specs

  • Automatic Dust Kompressor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Steel Telescopic

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Dusting Brush

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    270 x 400 x 234

  • Weight (kg)

    5.2

FEATURES

  • Automatic Dust Kompressor

    Yes

  • Carbon Exhaust Filter

    HEPA14

  • Handle Silde Control

    Yes

  • Polycarbonate Dust Bin

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe

    Steel Telescopic

NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)

  • Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)

    NZ 62

PERFORMANCE

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (Uncompressed)

    1.2 x 4

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • Operating Radius (m)

    11

  • Power Cord Length (m)

    8

