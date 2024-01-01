Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Quietly But Thoroughly At Work HomBot Square

Specs

Reviews

Support

Quietly But Thoroughly At Work HomBot Square

VR6270LVM

Quietly But Thoroughly At Work HomBot Square

(0)
Print

All Spec

USER INTERFACE

  • Display

    Picto

  • Button

    Touch

OBSTACLE SENSORS

  • OFS (Lower Camera)

    Yes

  • Accelometer

    Yes

  • PSD (Qty )

    2

  • Gyro

    Yes

  • Cliff (Qty)

    3

  • USS (Ultrasonic Sensor)

    1T / 2R (2-Pair)

AUTO CHARGE

  • Auto recharge after cleaning

    Yes

  • Manual recharge

    Yes

NAVIGATION

  • Localization Sensors

    Vision/Gyro/OFS

  • Method

    Absolute / SLAM / Kidnap

  • Learning Function

    Yes

CLEANING MODE

  • Repeat

    Yes

  • Spot (Spiral)

    Yes

  • Zigzag

    Yes

  • Smart Turbo

    Yes

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • My Space

    Yes

  • Cell by Cell

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Self Discharging rate

    <<5%/month

  • Type

    LiPB

  • Capacity

    14.8V / 1900mAh

  • Charger-Rating Electrocity

    17.1V /1.1A/23W

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Running time

    100min

  • Charging time

    3hr

  • Upper Camera

    CV SLAM

  • Lower Camera

    OFS

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

POWER

  • Consumption Power

    18W

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Net

    3

  • Gross

    5.6

COLOR

  • Ruby Red

    Yes

NOISE LEVEL

  • IEC (Normal)

    62dB

  • IEC (Turbo)

    60dB

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 