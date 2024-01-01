We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Quietly But Thoroughly At Work HomBot Square
All Spec
USER INTERFACE
-
Display
Picto
-
Button
Touch
OBSTACLE SENSORS
-
OFS (Lower Camera)
Yes
-
Accelometer
Yes
-
PSD (Qty )
2
-
Gyro
Yes
-
Cliff (Qty)
3
-
USS (Ultrasonic Sensor)
1T / 2R (2-Pair)
AUTO CHARGE
-
Auto recharge after cleaning
Yes
-
Manual recharge
Yes
NAVIGATION
-
Localization Sensors
Vision/Gyro/OFS
-
Method
Absolute / SLAM / Kidnap
-
Learning Function
Yes
CLEANING MODE
-
Repeat
Yes
-
Spot (Spiral)
Yes
-
Zigzag
Yes
-
Smart Turbo
Yes
-
Turbo
Yes
-
My Space
Yes
-
Cell by Cell
Yes
BATTERY
-
Self Discharging rate
<<5%/month
-
Type
LiPB
-
Capacity
14.8V / 1900mAh
-
Charger-Rating Electrocity
17.1V /1.1A/23W
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Running time
100min
-
Charging time
3hr
-
Upper Camera
CV SLAM
-
Lower Camera
OFS
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
POWER
-
Consumption Power
18W
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Net
3
-
Gross
5.6
COLOR
-
Ruby Red
Yes
NOISE LEVEL
-
IEC (Normal)
62dB
-
IEC (Turbo)
60dB
