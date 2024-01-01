Smart Blu-Ray Player | Watch 2D and 3D content | Full HD 1080p | Stream Content | Download Apps

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

BP620

BP620

All Spec

VIDEO

  • Deep Color (HDMI1.4)

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Digital/Analog Conversion

    Yes

  • NTSC

    Yes

AUDIO

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • DTS™

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio™

    Yes

  • Dolby® TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby® Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby® Digital Plus

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT

  • DivX

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • Blu-ray Disc™

    Yes

  • BD-R/RE

    Yes

  • DVD

    Yes

  • DVD±R/RW

    Yes

  • CD-R/RW

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Time bar

    Yes

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

F/ PANEL

  • USB

    Yes

R/PANEL

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

  • HDMI™ Out

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430x41x188

