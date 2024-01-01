Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
DVD Player

Specs

Reviews

Support

DVD Player

DV642

DVD Player

(0)
Print

All Spec

POWER

  • Wide SMPS

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    Less than 1W

  • Power Consumption

    10W

DIMENSION

  • Set(WxHxD)

    360x35x210

  • Box(WXHXD)

    415X82X296

SYSTEM

  • NTSC

    NTSC

  • PAL

    PAL(Def)

VIDEO

  • Video DAC

    108MHz/10bit

  • Progressive Scan

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio DAC

    192KHz/24bit

PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT

  • DVD((NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD(CD-DA)

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • MP3 Decoding

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 TAG

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(VR Mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD Ripping

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes/Yes

  • VIDEO-CD(2.0)/SVCD

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • Dual Disc

    Yes

  • JPEG

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • CD-G

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Zoom

    Q1:x2,Q2:x3,Q3:x4

  • Last Condition memory(1EA)

    Yes

  • Resume/Stop

    Yes

  • Quick loading

    Yes

  • Initial Logo

    Yes

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • JPEG Slideshow

    Yes

  • JPEG Slideshow with MP3 Play

    Yes

  • JPEG Slideshow Effect

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd/Rev)

    Yes

  • Skip(Fwd/Rev)

    Yes

  • Slow(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Slow(Rev)

    Yes

  • Repeat

    Yes

  • Program

    Yes

  • # of P'grammable Track

    Yes

  • A-B Repeat

    Yes

  • Closed Caption

    Yes

  • Black Level Adjustment

    Yes

  • Vocal On/Off

    Yes

  • PBC On/Off

    Yes

  • DRC On/Off

    Yes

F/ PANEL

  • Power

    Yes

  • Open/Close

    Yes

  • Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Stop

    Yes

  • Scan/Skip(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan/Skip(Rev)

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

R/PANEL

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Coaxial

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 