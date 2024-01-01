We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Player
All Spec
POWER
-
Wide SMPS
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
Less than 1W
-
Power Consumption
10W
DIMENSION
-
Set(WxHxD)
360x35x210
-
Box(WXHXD)
415X82X296
SYSTEM
-
NTSC
NTSC
-
PAL
PAL(Def)
VIDEO
-
Video DAC
108MHz/10bit
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio DAC
192KHz/24bit
PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT
-
DVD((NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD(CD-DA)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 Decoding
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 TAG
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD Ripping
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes/Yes
-
VIDEO-CD(2.0)/SVCD
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Dual Disc
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
CD-G
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Zoom
Q1:x2,Q2:x3,Q3:x4
-
Last Condition memory(1EA)
Yes
-
Resume/Stop
Yes
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
Initial Logo
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow with MP3 Play
Yes
-
JPEG Slideshow Effect
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd/Rev)
Yes
-
Skip(Fwd/Rev)
Yes
-
Slow(Fwd)
Yes
-
Slow(Rev)
Yes
-
Repeat
Yes
-
Program
Yes
-
# of P'grammable Track
Yes
-
A-B Repeat
Yes
-
Closed Caption
Yes
-
Black Level Adjustment
Yes
-
Vocal On/Off
Yes
-
PBC On/Off
Yes
-
DRC On/Off
Yes
F/ PANEL
-
Power
Yes
-
Open/Close
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
-
Scan/Skip(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan/Skip(Rev)
Yes
-
USB
Yes
R/PANEL
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
Audio L/R
Yes
-
Coaxial
Yes
