10.1 kg Energy Saving, Capable Drying
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
*Tested by Intertek, Normal cycle with Normal Dry Mode compared to conventional Normal cycle with default option (DLHC1455W vs. DLEC888W), 8.45 lb. of 57.5% initial moisture content DOE load (January 2021).
Reduce 99.9% of Bacteria
*Tested by Intertek on July 2020, reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Antibacterial cycle.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control from Anywhere
Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle
Pairing for More Intelligence
*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment.
*LG SmartThinQ® is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.
Put Your LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer Anywhere
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10.1
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Reversible Door
Impossble
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass + Cr Rim
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10.1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Big LED (Black + Dark Gray)
FEATURES
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
3ea Option
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Impossble
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
On/Off
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
