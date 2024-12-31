Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, Dark Silver color

LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, Dark Silver color

RH80T2SP7RM

LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, Dark Silver color

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

There is a dryer on the background of a smiling father and daughter.

LG Heat Pump Dryer for Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Convenience and healthy drying.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Heat Pump

Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump

Dries laundry at low temperatures, gentle on clothes.
  • Heater Dryer
  • Heat Pump Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

It shows that the drying time is different for each fabric.
Sensor Dry

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Visible and Elegant Design

Washing machines and dryers are arranged in parallel in the interior background.

Washer and Dryer

There is a dryer with a good view of the door in the interior background.

Door

Inside the interior background, the panel of the dryer is enlarged.

Control Panel

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my ThinQ products?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

DIMENSIONS

RH80T2SP7RM
Capacity
8 KG
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
600 x 850 x 610
Key feature #1
Heat Pump
Key feature #2
Sensor Dry

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity (kg)

    8

  • Color

    Dark Silver

  • Type

    Front Load Condenser Tumble Dryer

  • Refrigerant Type

    R290

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A++

  • Annual Energy Consumption (AEc)

    235.0 kWh/year

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Standard program

    Cotton + Cupboard Dry

  • Time - Weighted Program time (Tt)

    138 min

  • Time - Full Load (Tdry)

    179 min

  • Time - Partial Load (Tdry1/2)

    107 min

  • Sound power level

    65dB

FEATURE

  • Display

    LED (7-segment)

  • Window Button

    Touch button

  • Drum

    Galvanized

MAIN COURSE

  • Main Course

    15

  • Common Course - Cotton

    Yes

  • Common Course - Synthetics

    Yes

  • Common Course - Delicates

    Yes

  • Common Course - Mixed Fabrics

    Yes

  • Special Course - Shirt 20

    Yes

  • Special Course - Quick 34

    Yes

  • Special Course - Refresh

    Yes

  • Special Course - Wool Refresh

    Yes

  • Special Course - Outdoor

    Yes

  • Special Course - Sportswear

    Yes

  • Special Course - Duvet

    Yes

  • Special Course - Babywear

    Yes

  • Special Course - Hygiene

    Yes

  • Special Course - Towel

    Yes

  • Time dry Course - Time Dry

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FUNCTION

  • Delay Start (+1~23 hr)

    Yes

OPTION

  • Dry Target(Iron/Cupboard/Extra)

    Yes

  • Dry Level (Lv1 ~ Lv4)

    Yes

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Spin(Washing Machine's Spin RPM) Select

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    On/Off

DRY LEVEL

  • Iron

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

  • Extra

    Yes

CONVINENCE

  • End Beep

    Yes

  • Remain Time

    Yes

  • Drying Step

    Yes

  • Clean Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring (Energy Consumption Display)

    Yes

  • Filter Sensor

    Yes

POWER SOURCE

  • Rating

    220-240V, 50 Hz

SIZE

  • Product (WXDXH)

    600×610×850

WEIGHT

  • Net / Grosss (kg)

    48 / 50

DRAWER

  • Drawer Capacity

    5.25 ℓ

