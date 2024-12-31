We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Heat Pump Dryer, 8kg Capacity, A++, Dark Silver color
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump
*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
Visible and Elegant Design
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
FAQ
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.
[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
How do I register my ThinQ products?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity (kg)
8
-
Color
Dark Silver
-
Type
Front Load Condenser Tumble Dryer
-
Refrigerant Type
R290
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A++
-
Annual Energy Consumption (AEc)
235.0 kWh/year
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
Yes
-
Standard program
Cotton + Cupboard Dry
-
Time - Weighted Program time (Tt)
138 min
-
Time - Full Load (Tdry)
179 min
-
Time - Partial Load (Tdry1/2)
107 min
-
Sound power level
65dB
FEATURE
-
Display
LED (7-segment)
-
Window Button
Touch button
-
Drum
Galvanized
MAIN COURSE
-
Main Course
15
-
Common Course - Cotton
Yes
-
Common Course - Synthetics
Yes
-
Common Course - Delicates
Yes
-
Common Course - Mixed Fabrics
Yes
-
Special Course - Shirt 20
Yes
-
Special Course - Quick 34
Yes
-
Special Course - Refresh
Yes
-
Special Course - Wool Refresh
Yes
-
Special Course - Outdoor
Yes
-
Special Course - Sportswear
Yes
-
Special Course - Duvet
Yes
-
Special Course - Babywear
Yes
-
Special Course - Hygiene
Yes
-
Special Course - Towel
Yes
-
Time dry Course - Time Dry
Yes
ADDITIONAL FUNCTION
-
Delay Start (+1~23 hr)
Yes
OPTION
-
Dry Target(Iron/Cupboard/Extra)
Yes
-
Dry Level (Lv1 ~ Lv4)
Yes
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Spin(Washing Machine's Spin RPM) Select
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Buzzer
On/Off
DRY LEVEL
-
Iron
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Extra
Yes
CONVINENCE
-
End Beep
Yes
-
Remain Time
Yes
-
Drying Step
Yes
-
Clean Filter
Yes
-
Empty Water
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring (Energy Consumption Display)
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
Yes
POWER SOURCE
-
Rating
220-240V, 50 Hz
SIZE
-
Product (WXDXH)
600×610×850
WEIGHT
-
Net / Grosss (kg)
48 / 50
DRAWER
-
Drawer Capacity
5.25 ℓ


