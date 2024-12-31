Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
20/11 Kg Washer & Dryer , 6 Motion , DD Motor Steam , TurboWash , TurboDry

F0L2CRV2TC

(0)
F0L2CRV2TC - Front View

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Fast and Clean Wash in 39 Minutes!

TurboWash™

Fast and Clean Wash in 39 Minutes!

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 29 minutes. It creates time, energy and water efficient while delivering the same washing performance. Spend less time on laundry and more time living!

*110V: *Tested by Intertek in November 2019. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*220V: *Tested by Intertek in March 2020. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Optimal Wash for Fabrics
6Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Less Vibration, Less Noise
Inverter Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance and durability but without the noise and vibration. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.
Pause and Add Item
Add Items

Pause and Add Item

The LG front load washer lets you ‘Pause’ the wash cycle to ‘Add Items’. Simply press the ‘Add Item’ or hold the ‘Start/Pause’ button for 3 seconds so extra items of missed clothing can be included in the wash up until the spin cycle.*

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

TrueSteam™

99.9% Allergens Reduced

TrueSteam™ technology activates Allergy Care, Refresh. Improve your quality of life by maintaining a healthy, allergen-free environment.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    20

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 990 x 770

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    11

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    20

FEATURES

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

  • غسل توربو

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 990 x 770

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

