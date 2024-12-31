Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
15 Kg/8 Washer & Dryer , 6 Motion , AI DD Motor , Steam , TurboWash , TurboDry

15 Kg/8 Washer & Dryer , 6 Motion , AI DD Motor , Steam , TurboWash , TurboDry

F0L9DGP2S

15 Kg/8 Washer & Dryer , 6 Motion , AI DD Motor , Steam , TurboWash , TurboDry

F0L9DGP2S - Front view

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Less vibration, Less noise

Long lasting and high reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor powering our washing machines is reliable yet quiet and
comes with a standard 10-year warranty.
OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Smart Convenience with NFC

Smart Convenience with NFC

From downloading additional cycles to diagnosing and solving problems, your washing machine just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with the NFC Tag On feature.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosisquickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

AI DD

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Placed 2 kg of different types of underwear with 5-hole swatches into LG Conventional model (FR14WQT) and ran 'Normal(Cotton)' cyle. Placed same clothes into the model (FR15WQT) which has AI DD feature. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

DIMENSIONS

F0L9DGP2S

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stone Silver

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    8

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

