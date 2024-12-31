We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15 kg Front load washing machine with AI DD™, Black steel ,Bigger capacity in same size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door.
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
Vivace
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Comparing with those of LG conventional front loader with 600mm width products.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use.
(e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or.
contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15 kg
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 940 x 770
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15 kg
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
319 hours
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
غسل توربو
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
710 x 1020 x 795
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 940 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
81
-
Weight include packing (kg)
87
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
