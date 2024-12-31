Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
15 kg Front load washing machine with AI DD™, Black steel ,Bigger capacity in same size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door.

15 kg Front load washing machine with AI DD™, Black steel ,Bigger capacity in same size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door.

F0L9DYP2E

15 kg Front load washing machine with AI DD™, Black steel ,Bigger capacity in same size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door.

F0L9DYP2E

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Vivace

Vivace

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More
Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

There is a washing machine in the house and a blanket next to it. The middle part with a motor gives a transparent effect.

Get It All Done in Less Time

Now you can do more laundry per load with
LG’s space-optimized washer drum.

*Comparing with those of LG conventional front loader with 600mm width products.

Steam

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

30% Less Wrinkles

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

There is a washing machine in a black background and it shows the rotating effect of the washing machine popping out

Long lasting and high reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor powering our washing machines is reliable yet quiet and
comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use.
(e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or.
contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

F0L9DYP2E-dim-D

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15 kg

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Steam

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    15 kg

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    319 hours

  • Display Type

    White LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • غسل توربو

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    710 x 1020 x 795

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 940 x 770

  • Weight (kg)

    81

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    87

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

