21 Kg Washer, 6 Motion , DD Motor Steam , TurboWash , TurboDry
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
*110V: *Tested by Intertek in November 2019. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*220V: *Tested by Intertek in March 2020. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 990 x 770
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Stainless Silver
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
319 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
AI DD
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water Level
Auto
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
750 x 1080 x 800
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 990 x 770
-
Weight (kg)
92
-
Weight include packing (kg)
102
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
770
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1396
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091957085
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
