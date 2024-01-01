We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 KG Washer / 7 KG Dryer / Steam
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washing machine
-
Detail W/M Type
Front Load
CAPACITY
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
7
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Door size (mm)
400
-
Door Opening Angle
170
-
Variable Spin Speed
1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Time Delay (hour)
3~19
-
Running Time indicator
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive Motor
-
Steam function
Yes
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Water Consumption(liter)
85
-
Washing Noise Level (dBA)
42
-
Spinning Noise Level (dBA)
55
PROGRAMS
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Hand wash
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse+Hold
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Medic rinse
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child-Look
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Normal
Yes
-
Timed Drying
3o*60*90*120*150 min
DIMENSION(WXHXD)
-
Net
686x982x767
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
94
