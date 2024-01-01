We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8KG Washer / Steam Inverter Direct Drive
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washing machine
-
Detail W/M Type
Front Load
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Door size (mm)
350
-
Door Opening Angle
170
-
Variable Spin Speed
1400 ~ 400/No spin
-
Variable temperature
Cold/30/40/60/95
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Time Delay (hour)
3~19
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Running Time indicator
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive Motor
-
Stand-by power zero function
Yes
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
with Foam sensing & removal
Yes
-
Cycle Reserve System
Yes
-
Load detect
Yes
-
Spray Rinse system
Yes
-
Big LED
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Water Consumption(liter)
56
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
1.36
-
Cycle Time(min)40℃ Cotton
125
-
Washing Noise Level (dBA)
54
-
Spinning Noise Level (dBA)
69
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A+
-
Washing performance class
A
-
Spin performance class
A
PROGRAMS
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Quick
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Hand wash
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse++
Yes
-
Rinse+Hold
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Medic rinse
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Child-Look
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
DIMENSION(WXHXD)
-
Net
660×705×885
-
Packing
600x850x640
-
Adjustable Leg
10
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
68
-
Packing
72
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.