10.2kg Wash with Direct Drive & 6 Motion technology
All Spec
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Capacity
10.2kg wash
-
Technology
Direct Drive / 6 motion
-
LED display
Yes
-
RPM
1400 RPM
-
Total programs
14 programs
-
Additional Programs
18 additional , Tub Clean , Time delay , Favourit , Beeper
-
Dimensions WxDxH
600*640*850
-
Color
Silver
-
Origin
Korea
-
