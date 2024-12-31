We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg LG Front Load Wahing Machine with Stain Care
Wash Away 99.9% of Dust Mites from Your Fabrics
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite and allergen.
Removes Stubborn Stains
Powerful, Precise Washing with Less Energy
*Tested by internal Lab. Compare WM1255 with BLDC inverter motor and WM1455 with conventional motor according to EU regulation 2019/2023.
Test result may vary according to environment.
Fast Clean for a Small Load
Visible and Elegant Design
Washer and Dryer
Door
Control Penal
FAQ
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.
[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.
[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?
If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.
How do I register my ThinQ products?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
Capacity
(24”) 8kg
Dimension (W x D x H)
600 x 560 x 850
Color
Dark Silver
Orgin
Türkiye
FEATURE
Energy
B
Energy Consumption
55 kWh / 100 cycle
RPM
1200
Noise
53 / 78dB (Wash / Spin)
Display
Big LED
