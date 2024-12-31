Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg LG Front Load Wahing Machine with Stain Care

F2T2TYM1S

8kg LG Front Load Wahing Machine with Stain Care

front view

There is a washing machine in the background of spreading the white fabric.

A Hygienic Wash with Stain Care

Hygienically clean and remove allergens, mites and other stain.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Allergy Care

Wash Away 99.9% of Dust Mites from Your Fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of dust mites are removed by LG Allergy Care cycle.

Laundry is being done in the washing machine.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite and allergen.

Stain Care

Removes Stubborn Stains

Wash clothes with hot water to effectively remove stubborn stains such as a heavy sweat, a coffee stain and oil and food mixture.

There is a shirt on the left, half contaminated, half clean On the right, a woman holding cloth and smiling

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The image above is to help customers understand the product.

Energy Efficiency

Powerful, Precise Washing with Less Energy

The smart inverter technology enables your machine to operate with lower energy compared to conventional motors.

There are glazed grasses on the wall, motors and washing machines on the left, and energy gauges on the right

*Tested by internal Lab. Compare WM1255 with BLDC inverter motor and WM1455 with conventional motor according to EU regulation 2019/2023.
Test result may vary according to environment.

Speed 12 / Quick 60

Fast Clean for a Small Load

When you have a small load of laundry, wash them with LG fast wash cycles such as Speed 12 and Quick 60 cycles.

The washing machine's top display window is highlighted

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Visible and Elegant Design

There is a washing machine in the kitchen interior

Washer and Dryer

There is a washing machine and a dryer in the interior background

Door

a washing machine in the laundry room

Control Penal

washing machine in front of the wall and far away fabrics

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

FAQ

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Q.

How do I register my ThinQ products?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

DIMENSIONS

f2t2tym1s-v
Capacity
8 KG
Dimension (WXHXD, mm)
850MM x 600mm x 560MM
Key feature #1
Allergy Care
Key feature #2
Energy Efficiency

All Spec

SPECIFICATION

  • Capacity

    (24”) 8kg

  • Dimension (W x D x H)

    600 x 560 x 850

  • Color

    Dark Silver

  • Orgin

    Türkiye

FEATURE

  • Energy

    B

  • Energy Consumption

    55 kWh / 100 cycle

  • RPM

    1200

  • Noise

    53 / 78dB (Wash / Spin)

  • Display

    Big LED

