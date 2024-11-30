We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8 Kg Vivace Washing Machine, with AI DD technology
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Steam
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
319 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
AI DD
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
655 x 885 x 655
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
61.5
-
Weight include packing (kg)
64.5
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
615
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
A
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806087075939
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
